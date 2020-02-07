  1. Home
  3. Zareen Khan's magical time in Varanasi

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Feb 2020 19:10:41 IST

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Actor Zareen Khan was charmed by the vibe and energy of Varanasi, and says performing yoga at the ghats was a memorable experience.

"I've been to Banaras a lot of times before, but somehow I have never experienced it the way I did it through 'Jeep Bollywood Trails'. Attending the aarti at the Assi Ghat was just magical. The vibe and the energy of the place just turns everything beautiful that I don't have enough words to express it. Also, doing Yoga never felt so peaceful before. Who would want to miss out the opportunity to perform Yoga on the Ghat by the Ganga," Zareen said.

The actress was in Varanasi for her AXN travel show "Jeep Bollywood Trails". On the show, Zareen travels across India and revisits locations where iconic films like "3 Idiots", "Jab We Met", "Dhadak" were shot. She visited Varanasi to relive a few iconic scenes from Aanand L Rai's "Raanjhanaa".

The other locations and directors covered in the series include Manali for "Jab We Met" (the episode features the film's director Imtiaz Ali), Shimla for "Bang Bang!" (featuring director Siddharth Anand) and Udaipur for "Dhadak" (featuring director Shashank Khaitan).

