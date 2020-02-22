Zeenat Aman: Have had an iconic journey

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Feb 2020 11:51:52 IST

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Bollywood diva Zeenat Aman says she had an iconic journey as an actor, and was fortunate to work with "some really wonderful directors".

The actress was last seen on the big screen in a brief role in Ashutosh Gowariker's magnum opus "Panipat".

aceAs an actor, I have had an iconic journey and was fortunate enough to have worked with some really wonderful directors. I was delighted when Ashutosh Gowariker offered me the role of Sakina Begum," Zeenat said.

"He is a brilliant filmmaker and we had worked together in the past as co-stars in a film titled aGawahi'. I usually don't do such roles, but my character really captivated me and I immediately said a yes. My character lives within the confines of her kingdom, aloof from the politics of the region till Sadashiv Rao turns to her for help in the battle of Panipat," she added.

The film is based on the third battle of "Panipat" that was fought between the Marathas and Ahmad Shah Abdali, the Afghan emperor, in 1761. The film will air on Zee Cinema on February 29.

It also stars Padmini Kolhapure as 'Gopika Bai'.

Talking about her role, she said: "I always wanted to work with Ashutosh Gowariker because of the interesting ways in which he depicts stories in his films. Returning to the big screen with his film in such a royal look was a very exhilarating experience for me... It was nostalgia for me to work with Zeenat again on the big screen. I had a wonderful experience working on 'Panipat' with such talented co-stars."

