Zendaya, Jacob Elordi have been reportedly dating for 'months'

Los Angeles, Feb 8 (IANS) Actress Zendaya have been been dating actor Jacob Elordi for months, according to the grapevine buzz.

The romance reportedly started around the end of first season of their HBO series "Euphoria", reports aceshowbiz.com. Rumours were cemented when the two young stars were spotted liplocking publicly.

"Jacob and Zendaya have been seeing each other for months now. They started as close friends but it became romantic after their show ended. They have been inseparable since last summer and have been making time for each other in between projects. Jacob has met Zendaya's family and everyone adores him. They have a lot of fun together and have a lot in common," an insider told E! News.

The insider's claims came less than a week after Zendaya and Jacob flaunted affection for each other during an outing in New York City.

Jacob was spotted sharing a kiss with Zendaya after grabbing matcha drinks and shopping together. He was also captured on camera kissing her on the head.

The two first sparked dating rumours in August 2019 when they enjoyed a vacation together in Greece. Since then, the two frequently added fuels to the rumours as they continued to spend their time together, including the time she joined him and his parents in Sydney, Australia.

In December, Jacob had brushed off dating speculations.

--IANS

dc/vnc