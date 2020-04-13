Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti to share filmmaking anecdotes in new series

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti have launched a new series titled "Off The Record".

In the series, the filmmakers along with cast and crew of their film unit will talk of "what went into creating some of their best scenes, what their psychology was in that moment and why this particular scene will always remain unforgettable to them".

The first episode, which is already out, sees Farhan Akhtar discussing one of his intense scenes from "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara", in which his character Imran met his biological father, played by Naseeruddin Shah.

Akhtar and Kagti will produce the show under their banner Tiger Baby. which has produced produced projects such as "Gully Boy" and "Made In Heaven" lately.

