Movie Review | COME PLAY : A frightening Peekaboo

Advtg.

COME PLAY movie review is here. The American horror is a feature movie debut of Jacob Chase. Starring Gillian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr., COME PLAY is an Amblin Partners, The Picture Company and Reliance Entertainment production. The movie is releasing in theatres in India on November 27, 2020.

COME PLAY movie review

Feature movie debut of Jacob Chase explores the scary idea of monsters coming out from screens of your contemporary devices – phone, laptop, ipad, tv, etc.

Advtg.

This idea has been explored before and COME PLAY is an extension of debutant writer-director Jacob Chase’s short film LARRY. The movie is about fears of loneliness and the importance of what we choose as our friends / peers / acquaintance / company.

The idea which is not noble now anymore still remains mind-blowing as it transforms the scares from the traditional mirror to the gadgets we use nowadays in this age of smartphones and slick wheels.

Oliver (Azhy Robertson), an autistic boy who uses an app on his phone to communicate. He is a loner and one day Oliver’s phone has a strange and weird visitor – Larry who is searching for friendship. It’s an e-book story kinda thing that makes Oliver eager to navigate through the pages and finds that Larry is also looking for a friend. Suddenly things turn scary for Oliver and his family – mother Sarah (Gillian Jacobs) and father Marty (John Gallagher Jr.).

Jacob Chase’s COME PLAY Movie Poster

Advtg.

Jacob Chase’s debut satisfies the loyal enthusiast of the genre. The movie has some genuine scary moments.

Azhy Robertson is incredible as Oliver, terrific. The other kids are superb as well.

Rest is all routine and nothing to shout about.

Advtg.

Final words

COME PLAY is a satisfyingly frightening scare fest, a decent debut of feature movie for Jacob Chase and a terrific Azhy Robertson as Oliver. Grab your screen for this horror scene.

pic/poster courtesy : Reliance Entertainment