Movie Review | Palm Springs: A Cut Above

Palm Springs movie review is here. The 2020 American science fiction romantic comedy directed by Max Barbakow (in his feature directorial debut) stars Andy Samberg (who co-produced the film), Cristin Milioti, Peter Gallagher, and J K Simmons.

Palm Springs had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 26, 2020, and was simultaneously released on Hulu and in select theaters by Neon on July 10, 2020.

Palm Springs will be released in Indian theatres on September 24, 2021 by Impact Films.

The Story

While stuck at a wedding in Palm Springs, Nyles (Andy Samberg) meets Sarah (Cristin Milioti), the maid of honor and family black sheep. After he rescues her from a disastrous toast, Sarah becomes drawn to Nyles and his offbeat nihilism. But when their impromptu tryst is thwarted by a surreal interruption, Sarah must join Nyles in embracing the idea that nothing really matters, and they begin wreaking spirited havoc on the wedding celebration.

Palm Springs Movie Review

Max Barbakow in his feature film debut as a director gives a wakeup call to the dreamy syrupy rom-com genre and asks for options in his tribute to the time travel genre and Harold Ramis’ Groundhog Day. What about knowing the complete ‘package’ (read your life) in advance.

As said earlier in a tribute to Groundhog Day (1993), Palm Springs reminds of the stuck-in-a-loop premise. Its Sarah (Cristin Milioti) who is asking the questions and her time travel adventure with Nyles (Andy Samberg) is funny, energetic and probing.

The writing by Andy Siara and Max Barbakow is cleverly placed where the plot line – “Today, yesterday, tomorrow, It’s all the same”, a line said by Nyles within the first 10 minutes of the movie summarizes the basic thought/seed of this breakthrough in rom-com genre.

Powered by natural chemistry between Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti and the added cowboy/western spaghetti tease via Roy (J K Simmons) a fifty plus married man fighting his mundane married life vows.

Max Barbakow cut above different takes on love, life and relationships emerging from a known/familiar format of a wedding. A bindass woman – sister of the bride, a couple – Nyles (Andy Samberg) and Misty (Meredith Hagner) whose love affair is a LOL moment takes philosophical tones and questions the mundane routine we follow in this refreshing wake up call.