Movie Review | Spiral: Gruesome boredom

Spiral (also known as Spiral: From the Book of Saw) movie review is here. The 2021 American horror film directed by Darren Lynn Bousman and written by Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger is the 9th installment in the Saw film series. Spiral stars Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Originally scheduled to be released in May 2020, Spiral was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was theatrically released in the United States on May 14, 2021, by Lionsgate. Lionsgate Play, Global streaming platform will be exclusively streaming “Spiral” on the 06th August 2021.

Spiral Movie Review

A torture porn gone wrong, a political commentary gone wrong, a racial horror gone wrong, a horror just going bonkers and/or comedian Chris Rock’s diversion from laughs to scares going banana. Spiral the attempt to squeeze new life into the already ten year old dead “Saw” series with “Saw: The Final Chapter,” (2010) is nothing but a gruesomely painful murder that continuously stabs your senses and prospects of the franchise revival of any sorts. What an unbearable pain.

If you still wanna know more than here is what goes around in this miserably failed attempt to revive the ‘Saw’ franchise/series.

Working in the shadow of his father, an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game. The killer is a follower of Jigsaw (the eight installment of Saw – critics called it a dud but it was a money spinner at the box office).

‘Saw’ has a history of making social comment, topical, relevant like the sixth installment attacked on the growing greed of the American health-care system.

Spiral reminds us of the Black Lives Matter movement and the protests that followed in America against police brutality but this is a sadistic mess.

The movie fails in making the protagonist connect with the audience; Zeke swings between a cynically comical to an idealistic loser. His scenes with Samuel L. Jackson who plays his father are flat.

Plus the antagonist is weak, damn predictable and easily identifiable. To add more chilies, pepper and chutney to the wounds, the antagonist angst turns personal.

Saw could have been a solid comment on police brutality, corruption and racism, but unfortunately it will be remembered for its gore – the graphic sequences of violence torture include – a tongue being ripped, a man being skinned alive!

