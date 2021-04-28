Movie Review | Without Remorse: Michael B Jordan powers this formulaic action drama

Adv.

Tom Clancy’s ‘Without Remorse’ (also known simply as Without Remorse) review is here. The American action thriller is directed by Stefano Sollima and written by Taylor Sheridan and Will Staples. Based on the 1993 novel of the same name by Tom Clancy and a spin-off of the Jack Ryan film series.

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse stars Michael B Jordan, Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Luke Mitchell, Jack Kesy, Brett Gelman, Colman Domingo and Guy Pearce. Originally produced and set for a theatrical release by Paramount Pictures, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon Studios acquired the rights and will release it on Prime Video on April 30, 2021.

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse Movie Review

Michael B Jordan as the Navy SEAL caught up in a U.S.-Russian conspiracy while avenging the murder of his wife and unborn child powers this Stefano Sollima’s crowd pleasing action thriller.

In a war-torn region of Syria, an elite team of US Navy SEALs led by Senior Chief John Clark (Michael B Jordan) rescues a CIA operative taken hostage by ex-Russian military forces. Three months later, in apparent retaliation for his role in the mission, Clark’s pregnant wife Pam (Lauren London) is murdered by a squad of Russian assassins. Despite being shot multiple times himself, Clark manages to kill all but one of the attackers before being rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, in Washington, D.C., Clark’s friend and former SEAL team member Lt. Commander Karen Greer (Jodie Turner-Smith) meets with CIA officer Robert Ritter (Jamie Bell) and Secretary of Defence Thomas Clay (Guy Pearce) to discuss response options. Leaked news of Russia’s unprecedented attack on American soil has caused the already-strained relations between the two nations to sour further. If something isn’t done soon, the result could be a full-scale war. What happens next?

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse certainly belongs to Michael B Jordan. He brings his deadly machismo blended with subtle emotional intensity to John Clark.

Stefano Sollima fails to reinvent the genre but is successful in giving a hint for a sequel. So, it’s good in general. The mind-blowing action saves the day – the one near the airport where the car is set aflame is still ringing in my mind.

Final words

Agree Michael B Jordan deserved something much better but here he is the prime reason that makes this routine formulaic action thriller an edgy and entertaining watch. If you are looking for pure entertaining action without any strings attached then ‘Without Remorse’ won’t leave you with any remorse.

