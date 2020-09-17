2020 ACM Awards: Keith Urban, Pink join forces for new single ‘One Too Many’

Keith Urban and Pink virtually hit the stage to perform their new single, ‘One Too Many,’ for the first time at the 55th annual Academy of Country Music Awards show.

The pair performed their duet called ‘One Too Many,’ which will be featured on the country singer’s forthcoming album The Speed of Now: Part 1 coming out on Sept. 18.

Keith Urban, 52, and Pink, 41, performed their country-pop ballad in front of separate green screen backgrounds, with Urban’s lit up in red and yellow and Pink’s lit up in pink and blue.

Advtg.

For their gig, the Australian singer sported an opened button-down, black V-neck tank as he showed off his impeccable guitar skills. Meanwhile, his Grammy-winning partner wore a black leather jacket which she teamed up with a flowing white gown.

“I spend all my money drinking on my own, yeah / In this bar, just sat here staring at my phone,” the pair sang during the world television premiere of the song.

They continued to croon: “And I keep second guessing, where did I go wrong? / I know I’m proud / But I’ve had one too many / Come take me home.”

Advtg.

Keith Urban, who won entertainer of the year at the 2018 ACM Awards show, served as host for the first time. According to reports, the 15-time ACM Awards winner was nominated this year for the male artist of the year category.

Meanwhile, Pink has previously collaborated with Kenny Chesney on his 2016 song ‘Setting the World on Fire.’ She later teamed up with Chris Stapleton for ‘Love Me Anyway’ from her 2019 album Hurts 2 B Human.

Earlier this week, Keith Urban opened up about how he has “always loved Pink’s voice” in a media statement.

Advtg.

“I’ve always loved Pink’s voice,” Keith said about the collab.

” But her artistry and her multi-faceted ability to create, and her God-given talent, truly makes her one of the greatest voices of our time,” he noted.

When the show kicked off, the singer shared a message to his fans watching all across the country.

“This has been an unpredictable and unsettling year for everyone,” he began. “Even as of right now, our friends out west are battling horrific wildfires, our folks on the gulf coast are threatened by hurricanes. We want to send our love, thoughts, and our prayers out to every one of you affected right now.”

Keith Urban continued, “And of course we are still in the midst of trying to fight two pandemics: COVID-19 and social injustice. Far too many lives have been lost to both.”

“Country music is many things to many people, but at its center, at its core, at its heart, I believe it’s about community,” the former American Idol judge shared.

“The songs, the stories, and the artists that tell them to bring us healing, comfort and they bring hope. We sure could use some of that right about now, don’t you think?”