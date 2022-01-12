- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

2021 Cannes best actor Caleb Landry Jones signs up for Luc Besson’s ‘DogMan’

Caleb Landry Jones, known for Australian biographical psychological drama 'Nitram', is set to play the lead in French auteur Luc Besson's 'DogMan'.

By Glamsham Bureau
Caleb Landry Jones signs up for Luc Besson's 'DogMan'
Caleb Landry Jones
- Advertisement -

American actor Caleb Landry Jones, who won best actor at last year’s Cannes for the Australian biographical psychological drama ‘Nitram’, is set to play the lead in French auteur Luc Besson’s ‘DogMan’.

Besson last helmed ‘Anna’, an action thriller released in 2019 with Sasha Luss, Helen Mirren, Luke Evans and Cillian Murphy. ‘DogMan’ is expected to enter production in May and will be shot mainly in France and the U.S., reports ‘Variety’.

The film tells the sprawling story of a child, bruised by life, who grows to find his salvation through the love of his dogs.

- Advertisement -

Before his laureled performance in Justin Kurzel’s ‘Nitram’, Landry Jones starred in Sean Baker’s Oscar-nominated ‘The Florida Project’ and a pair of Oscar-winning films, including Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ and Martin McDonagh’s ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’. The Texas native is also a musician who has released two albums: ‘The Mother Stone’ and ‘Gadzooks Vol. 1’.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePriyamani to make Telugu OTT debut with web movie ‘Bhamakalapam’
Next articleNCW objects to Mahesh Manjrekar’s ‘Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Koncha’ trailer
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,063,096FansLike
46,740FollowersFollow
6,726FollowersFollow
58,578FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US