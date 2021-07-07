Witness the origin of ‘The King’s Man’

Adv.

20th Century Studios unveiled an all new special look of the Ralph Fiennes starrer spy drama. Based on the Comic Book ‘The Secret Service’ by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, 20th Century Studios India presents an all-new look at ‘The King’s Man’.

As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in the period spy drama.

Directed and co-produced by Mathew Vaughn, the film stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance. It is also produced by David Reid, Adam Bohling and will release in Indian theatres soon.