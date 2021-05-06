5 Michael B Jordan movies to beat your mid-week blues

Adv.

Michael B Jordan who was named 2020’s 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine and People’s Sexiest Man Alive; has time and again proven that he is a force to reckon with. Be it in MGM’s power-packed Creed franchise, to him choosing experimental roles that would surprise everyone; the actor-cum-producer sure knows how to leave his mark and has taken on some incredibly powerful roles that have had a lasting impact on audiences.

Here are 5 films of the versatile actor that will bring in the adrenaline to beat your mid-week blues amidst this pandemic

Black Panther

One of the most culturally impactful movies from the franchise is Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther. The movie featured Michael B. Jordan as the villainous, Killmonger, who is one of the most revered antagonists. The actor’s portrayal in the extremely thrilling Marvel film received universal acclaim, so much so, that fans of the film still want the character back in action in the much-awaited sequel despite the death of Killmonger. (Disney+Hotstar)

Without Remorse

The latest in his action-packed thrillers is Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse. Bringing one of the most loved characters to life after Jack Ryan, Jordan as John Kelly aka Sr. Chief John Clark is an absolute treat to every action movie buff. At the onset of a larger conspiracy involving the US and Russia, John Clark’s emotional and adrenaline filled story of avenge his wife’s murder will keep audiences hooked to the screen. The intense dark story of vengeance is directed by Stefano Sollima and co-produced by Michael B Jordan himself. (Amazon Prime Video)

Just Mercy

Inspired by a true story, “Just Mercy” is a critically acclaimed, powerful and thought-provoking story, that follows young lawyer Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan) and his history-making battle for justice. In a truly gut-wrenching film, Jordan’s Bryan heads to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned or who were unable to afford proper representation. It is a story of justice and redemption where the lead becomes embroiled in a labyrinth of legal and political manoeuvrings along with unabashed racism in a corrupt system. It also stars Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson in key roles. (Amazon Prime Video)

Fahrenheit 451

It is a 2018 American dystopian drama film directed and co-written by the brilliant Ramin Bahrani, and is based on a book by the same name. Set in a future America, the film follows a “fireman” (played by Michael B Jordan as Guy Montag) whose job it is to burn books, which are now illegal. In an authoritarian society that burns books and inflicts chaos and insanity, Guy questions the everything after meeting a young woman. Jordan does a phenomenal job in the George Orwell’s ground-breaking novel 1984 inspired film that has been pictured in vivid detail of what our world could become if the governments had unchecked power. (Disney+Hotstar)

That Awkward Moment

Showcasing an array of action dramas that our hunk Michael B Jordan has been a part of, ‘That Awkward Moment’ was an unusual American romantic comedy-drama film that was written and directed by Tom Gormican, and starred Zac Efron (Jason), Miles Teller (Daniel) alongside Jordan (Mikey). It is a story about how the three friends decide to live a carefree life and avoid commitments. However, each of them indulge in a serious relationship and tries to hide it from the other two. Jordan as Mickey was absolutely adorbs who rooted for his high-school sweetheart, something that we all probably wished we had. (Amazon Prime Video)