Hollywood News

50 Cent sure that Lil Wayne took money to back Trump

By Glamsham Editorial
50 Cent sure that Lil Wayne took money to back Trump 1
Los Angeles, Nov 18 (IANS) Rapper 50 Cent says he is sure that rapper Lil Wayne was paid to endorse Donald Trump ahead of the recent Presidential elections in the Unites States.

In October, just before the polls, Lil Wayne made headlines by posting a photo on social media that shows him giving Trump a thumbs up sign for the latter’s work on criminal justice reform.

Not only was popular opinion over Lil Wayne’s post divided, it has also been widely reported that the action was the reason his girlfriend Denise Bidot split from the rapper, reports aceshowbiz.com.

During an interview on the radio show, The Breakfast Club, 50 Cent has claimed that Lil Wayne took his political stand for money, adding he too was approached to endorse Trump publicly, in exchange for money.

50 Cent claimed he was offered $500,000 to join Trump at his inauguration, if he won a second term as President, adding that the offer was subsequently doubled.

“(They were) offering me a million dollars to come to Trump’s inauguration, right? I passed on it… (It was) $500,000, and then it went up to $1 million while I was still confused with whether I should do it,” said 50 Cent.

50 Cent says he declined the offer because he felt Trump merely wanted woo African-American votes using him.

“And I’m going, ‘Nah, I ain’t gone put myself in that position’, ’cause I didn’t know what I was got to do to recover from it, right?” he added.

50 Cent’s allegation against Lil Wayne came to fore when the radio interviewer commented Wayne “definitely” took money to campaign for Trump.

“Oh yeah, I’m sure. Easily. He got paid,” 50 Cent replied.

–IANS

dc/vnc

