79th Golden Globe Awards on Jan 9, 2022, despite controversies

Los Angeles, Oct. Oct 16 (IANS) The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has announced that it plans to present the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 9, 2022, disregarding the many controversies over racism and sexism in the journalists’ body, and with no telecast partner in sight to replace the American network NBC, which had disassociated itself from the event earlier this year.

On Friday, the HFPA unveiled the traditional calendar with submission deadlines in various categories. It put to rest speculation over the fate of the 79th Golden Globes after the HFPA was plunged into turmoil by a ‘Los Angeles Times’ report in February pinpointing the organisation’s questionable internal practices and the lack of diversity.

NBC, which had been the HFPA’s longtime telecast partner, decided to drop out because of the internal issues rocking the organisation.

Matters came to a head when Tom Cruise returned the three Golden Globes he had won in the 1990s and Scarlett Johansson added her voice to growing criticism of the HFPA. Since then, the organisation has said that it had cleaned up its act under its new German president.

–IANS

srb/