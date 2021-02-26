ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Aaron Dominguez reacts to fan asking him to stay away from Selena Gomez

Aaron Dominguez has been shooting with Selena Gomez for a new series, but fans of the singer-actress don't seem too pleased

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, Feb 26: Aaron Dominguez has been shooting with Selena Gomez for a new series, but fans of the singer-actress don’t seem too pleased. Selena’s fans have been on a trolling spree and have been messaging Aaron, telling him to stay away her.

Aaron and Selena are currently filming the series Only Murders In The Building, and were recently photographed with Selena in Manhattan.

A troll went on to call Aaron “ugly” and told him to “not be around her” and that “she deserves better”. However, Aaron reposted the message and decided to write “Lol” as his reaction in a post on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He had earlier shared a post that read, “Selena really went from Justin to @theaarondominguez. We love to see the downgrade.” On this he wrote “Good morning. These kids don’t take a break.”

However, he later deleted his post.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRecords that were broken in 3rd India-England Test (Ld)
Next articleAjay Devgn to start shooting for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' on Feb 27
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Watch Selena Gomez new Spanish single ‘De Una Vez’ video

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Singer Selena Gomez has unveiled her Spanish single titled De Una Vez. She says this is the beginning of something she has wanted to...
Read more
News

K-pop superstars BTS ruled in 2020

Glamsham Editorial - 0
K-pop superstar group BTS dominated music conversations in India on Twitter in 2020, with the rendition of song Never Not by Jungkook becoming the...
Read more
News

Justin Bieber’s latest snap with Hailey Baldwin gives us major couple goals

Omkar Padte - 0
Justin Bieber just shared a sweet snap with wife, Hailey Baldwin and we can't get enough.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Prince Harry

Prince Harry: British press was destroying my mental health

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Prince Harry has revealed the reason why he and his wife Megan Markle stepped back from their royal responsibilities

Kelly Marie Tran: Exciting to be first Southeast Asian Disney princess

Writer F Scott Fitzgerald's 1925 classic novel 'The Great Gatsby'

‘The Great Gatsby’ to be made into animated feature film

Designer Margaret Josephs shares tips for parents

Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell recalls his 2020 accident

Travis Scott

Travis Scott might face probe for violating Covid regulations

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021