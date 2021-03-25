ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Adam Levine gets his 27th tattoo

American pop-rock band Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine has got another tattoo.

By Glamsham Bureau
The 42-year-old singer-songwriter took to Instagram and shared that he got his 27th tattoo on his left leg, which is that of a wave running from his thigh till the ankle.

“Today was ouch but worth it,” he captioned the video, later joking that having the tattoo on his leg made it “the most painful way to get a tan.”

According to eonline.com, the wave is styled similar to that of the famous art piece “The Great Wave Off Kanagawa” by Japanese artist Hokusai, which is wrapped around his entire limb.

In 2016, Levine took on the task of getting an enormous siren on his back, with a ship and the horizon in the background. In total, it took about six months to complete.

