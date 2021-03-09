ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Adam Levine: Megan Thee Stallion is a wonderful human being

Adam Levine had a wonderful time collaborating with Grammy-nominated artiste Megan Thee Stallion for the single Beautiful Mistakes

By Glamsham Bureau
Adam Levine & Megan Thee Stallion
Adam Levine & Megan Thee Stallion
Los Angeles, March 9: Singer-songwriter and actor Adam Levine had a wonderful time collaborating with Grammy-nominated artiste Megan Thee Stallion for the single Beautiful Mistakes, which released last week.

“She’s amazing. We love the fact that she’s chosen us, or accepted our offer, to do (this song) because we’ve had this great history of (collaborations). We love being there, in that moment, to collaborate with someone like her,” he told People magazine.

“She was so epic on set. (She is) just a lovely human being. It was instant chemistry. (I) adore her. She’s the best,” added the 41-year-old front-man of the three-time Grammy winning pop-rock band, Maroon 5, which, apart from Levine, includes James Valentine, PJ Morton, Matt Flynn, Sam Farrar, and Jesse Carmichael.

LATEST UPDATES

