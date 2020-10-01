Home Hollywood News

Adam Sandler sports a ‘disgusting’ beard in new film

By Glamsham Editorial
Adam Sandler sports a'disgusting' beard
Adam Sandler (pic courtesy: instagram)
Actor Adam Sandler is spotted sporting a beard lately, and the actor reveals the new look is for a basketball flick he is shooting in Philadelphia.

The 54-year-old star spoke about it during an interview with host Jimmy Kimmel when the latter teased him about his thick beard.

“It’s disgusting. I’m sorry. It’s not a beard. It’s a mask,” joked Adam, according to a dailymail.co.uk report.

Sandler said that nobody liked his beard. “Nobody likes it at all. People on the street go, no! No, Adam. ‘Doing it for a movie’. They go, no!’ he said.

Basketball star LeBron James’ production company is producing the film that casts Sandler as an NBA scout who discovers a player in Spain and brings him to America.

“LeBron’s company had it and they called me up and asked if I wanted to be a part of it,” recalled Sandler. –ians/nn/vnc

