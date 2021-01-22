Hollywood News

Singer Adele reaches divorce settlement with Simon Konecki

Adele reaches divorce settlement with Simon Konecki; the couple will share the custody of their eight-year-old son Angelo

By Glamsham Editorial
Singer Adele reaches divorce settlement with Simon Konecki
Singer Adele
Singer Adele on Friday finalized her divorce settlement with estranged husband Simon Konecki.

Simon, who is the CEO of Adele Drop4Drop charity, filed for settlement along with Adele on Thursday. The settlement of $171 million got finalised a day later.

Although Adele and Simon have finished their work to finalise the divorce, the marriage won’t officially end without the judge’s approval, reports US Weekly.

Adele and Simon will share the custody of their eight-year-old son Angelo. “Financial and other confidential business information” about the proceedings will not be made public.

The two were last seen together as a couple at an Elton John concert in the city shortly before they announced their separation last year.

Adele began dating Simon in 2011, and in October 2012 they welcomed their son Angelo. They got married in 2016. The couple announced that they were headed for a split in April 2019. The singer filed court documents five months after the news of their split became public.  –ians/ym/vnc

