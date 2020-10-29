Adele shuts down Skepta dating rumours, confirms she is single

Advtg.

Adele just put an end to rumours that she is dating British artist Skepta.

The ‘Rolling In The Deep’ singer who split from Simon Konecki in 2019, has been repeatedly linked to the UK rapper over the past year. However, it appears that a serious romance may be “heating up” between the two artists according to recent reports.

Sources close to Adele say that “things have been heating up” in the relationship. The source also explained why a relationship between these two makes sense, saying, “They run in the same circles in London, and she’s having fun,” reports People.

Adele, who recently guest hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’, took to Instagram to share a photo from her episode thanking the show’s cast and cleverly set the record straight revealing that she is, in fact, still single.

“Had the best time on SNL! Thank you to the most wonderful cast, crew, writers and producers. What a sublime bunch of people you are,” Adele wrote in the caption.

“Lorne thank you for believing in me! Lindsay my sister for life, Maya my comedy and Mama hero! Plus the so up for it audiences at both the dress rehearsal and live show! I did it for the joy of it and I hope you got some from it too! Good luck with the election America I love you so much,” she added.

“Look after each other and go easy on yourselves. Happy Halloween! I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year.”

Skepta and Adele have known each other for quite some time. Rumours about their alleged relationship have been circulating for about a year now, following initial reports by the Sun that said the pair had been spotted on “a series of dates.”