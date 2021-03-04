ADVERTISEMENT
Alec Baldwin quits Twitter

Hollywood actor filmmaker Alec Baldwin posted an Instagram video on Thursday to express disappointment at being trolled

Hollywood actor filmmaker Alec Baldwin posted an Instagram video on Thursday to express disappointment at being trolled after his tweet about Gillian Anderson‘s accent.

“Wanted to post a quick video to say that I deactivated my Twitter account today. I just wrote, ‘Oh, that’s interesting’. And of course, you can’t do any irony on – you can’t do any irony in the United States anymore because the United States is such (an) uptight, stressed-out place and such an unpleasant place right now,” Baldwin says in the video.

He added, “But I find that, of course, on Twitter, which is where all the a–holes in the United States and beyond go to get their advanced degrees in a–hole-iness, that I had used it as a news aggregator, and I suppose I will do my best to find other places that are similar in their news aggregation in real time and periodicals I like.”

In December, Baldwin’s wife Hilaria was accused on Twitter for faking a Spanish accent and misrepresenting her background.

