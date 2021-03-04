ADVERTISEMENT

Hollywood actor filmmaker Alec Baldwin posted an Instagram video on Thursday to express disappointment at being trolled after his tweet about Gillian Anderson‘s accent.

“Wanted to post a quick video to say that I deactivated my Twitter account today. I just wrote, ‘Oh, that’s interesting’. And of course, you can’t do any irony on – you can’t do any irony in the United States anymore because the United States is such (an) uptight, stressed-out place and such an unpleasant place right now,” Baldwin says in the video.

He added, “But I find that, of course, on Twitter, which is where all the a–holes in the United States and beyond go to get their advanced degrees in a–hole-iness, that I had used it as a news aggregator, and I suppose I will do my best to find other places that are similar in their news aggregation in real time and periodicals I like.”

In December, Baldwin’s wife Hilaria was accused on Twitter for faking a Spanish accent and misrepresenting her background.

1- it is w some degree of sadness that I will suspend posting on this a TWITTER account for a period of and in the current climate. — AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwln____) November 4, 2017