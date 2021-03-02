ADVERTISEMENT
Alec Baldwin slams trolls commenting on his wife’s pregnancy

Hollywood actor-filmmaker Alec Baldwin lost his cool when social media followers made nasty comments on his post of wife Hilaria Baldwin

By Glamsham Bureau
Los Angeles, March 2: Hollywood actor-filmmaker Alec Baldwin lost his cool when social media followers made nasty comments on his post of wife Hilaria Baldwin‘s announcing their newborn baby.

Hilaria had posted a family picture on March 1 on her Instagram account but had turned off the comments on her post. However Alec shared the picture and had the comments section open.

While many congratulated the couple, there were trolls who hit below the belt.

One of the followers commented, “Who’s the mother? She wasn’t pregnant. She gave birth six months ago.”

This led Baldwin to respond, “you should shut the f–k up and mind your own business.”

Hilaria and Alec tied the knot in June 2012 and are parents to Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2 and six-month-old Eduardo. Alec and ex-wife Kim Basinger are parents to Ireland Baldwin, 25.

