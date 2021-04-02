Alexandra Burke is working on a new album

ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, April 1 (IANS) Singer Alexandra Burke is collaborating with Kylie Minogue’s producer Sky Adams for a new album. She has been in the studio most of last week recording the album.

“Alex is super busy right now and there is an exciting announcement coming next week. She’s had a lot of interesting opportunities come her way lately – and she’s been in the studio all this week recording her new album. She’s working with Sky Adams – he has done a lot of work with Kylie Minogue in the past! So things are really exciting for her right now!” Mail Online quoted a source as saying, according to a contactmusic.com report.

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview, the singer had said that she is apprehensive to take a break and have babies, because she felt it would be tough to get back.

“I’ve always felt if I did, I’d never be able to take time out and then come back because my spot would be taken by someone else. I’ve always had it in my head that there’s not much room for black female performers. But now. I’ve stopped being scared. I feel I can be the woman my mother raised me to be,” she said.

