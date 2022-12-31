scorecardresearch
Alexandra Daddario goes skinny dipping, says 'Take a vacation from your problems'

Alexandra Daddario went skinny dipping on her vacation and shared some steamy pictures on her social media.

By News Bureau
‘The White Lotus’ star Alexandra Daddario went skinny dipping on her vacation and shared some steamy pictures on her social media.

The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share a risque photo of herself wearing absolutely nothing, reports Fox News.

Daddario showed off her fit physique as the sexy snap displayed her bare back to the camera with a thumb covering the lower half of her body.

A beautiful outdoor scene is pictured in the background with mountainous nature views, as the star steps into an infinity pool.

“Take a vacation from your problems, Bob,” her social media caption read.

In the second photo, the actress took a dip in the pool and made a splash, keeping her bare back to the camera.

The ‘Percy Jackson’ star portrayed Rachel Patton in ‘The White Lotus’ season one – a newlywed who isn’t thrilled in her marriage. The show partially followed the story of her and her overzealous husband checking into a resort for their honeymoon.

Daddario did not appear in season two of the Emmy-nominated HBO series, but she has been keeping busy. She’s landed a role in AMC’s upcoming series ‘Mayfair Witches’.

