Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile is confirmed for October 23 2020 release. This will be one of the first major international pictures to see a global release.

Ali Fazal looks suave as he embodies old Hollywood glamour in these new stills of Death on the Nile!

And looking at these new stills of the film featuring Ali, the actor embodies every bit of the 1930s golden era suave looks

Based on Agatha Christie’s novel by the same name the film’s cast includes Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Ali Fazal, Letitia Wright, Emma Mackey, Jennifer Saunders, Russell Brand , Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening , Sophie Okonedo and Branagh himself.

Ali Fazal looks suave as he embodies old Hollywood glamour in these new stills of Death on the Nile!