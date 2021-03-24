ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Alice Wetterlund 'tried to warn' all about Thomas Middleditch

By Glamsham Bureau
Los Angeles, March 23 (IANS) Hollywood star Alice Wetterlund, who co-stars in “Silicon Valley” with Thomas Middleditch, tweeted that she had warned about the latter’s behaviour to the people involved with the show.

“Tried to warn you all about Middleditch but noooooo not everyone’s favorite tinyman who looks like he lives in a clock!,” Wetterlund wrote on Twitter.

On Monday, it was reported that Middleditch was accused by a woman named Hannah Harding who claimed that the 39-year-old actor had tried to make “lewd comments” at her and her friends in a nightclub in Los Angeles, and continued to pursue her and even tried to grope her in front of the club’s management staff.

Back in 2018, Wetterlund had spoken out against her former “Silicon Valley” colleague TJ Miller, who was accused of sexual assault then.

“I hope to not ruin it for you, but TJ Miller was a bully and petulant brat and pretty much everyone who had any power on that (almost all male) set, including the male cast members, enabled him and were complicit in his unprofessionalism. They can f**k off forever,” she had tweeted then.

–IANS

smg/vnc

