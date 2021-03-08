Alison Hammond wants to adopt a child

ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, March 8: Actress and television presenter Alison Hammond has said that she dreams of adopting a child in future, and reveals that while she was nervous when her now-teenage son Aiden was born, she is open to the idea of being a mother again.

“My one wish would be that I’d had more children. I wish I’d had another three back then. I would totally consider adoption in the future. I’ve got so much more love to give – I don’t think I’m done with one child, I’m just no,” Alison said, talking to Hello Magazine.

The actress who has worked in the popular show “Doctors”, and has hosted multiple shows on television, spoke of her son Aiden, too.

“I was so nervous about becoming a mum in the beginning, and I look back and think: ‘What was I nervous about?’ He has enriched my life in ways I never even imagined. He’s brought so much joy, I can’t imagine life without him,” she said.