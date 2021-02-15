ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Amanda Holden escapes fine for breaching Covid protocol?

Amanda Holden is reportedly not going to face any fine for breaching Covid protocol when she made a round trip from London to Cornwall amid lockdown

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Amanda Holden is reportedly not going to face any fine for breaching Covid protocol when she made a round trip from London to Cornwall amid lockdown.

“Officers turned up at her parents’ this afternoon to ask about the visit. As they left they said this would be the end of the matter,” a source said, according to a report in thesun.co.uk.

The actor’s spokesperson explained the situation, too, “Amanda is aware that all families are going through difficulty during these turbulent times but received a distressing telephone call from her elderly father. On balance Amanda felt the round trip necessary to contain the matter at her family home. The situation has now been aided and Amanda is back in London. She did not act on a whim and has adhered to Covid rules every step of the way in all lockdowns.”  –ians/ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleLily James plans to move to LA to avoid kissing controversy
Next articleKirti Kulhari ends night shoot when the world wakes up!
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Schemes in Budget would boost S&T ecosystem: Harsh Vardhan

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) There are various new schemes in the Union Budget which would further boost the science and technology ecosystem...
Read more
Sports

National shooting calendar to resume in April

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) The national domestic shooting calendar will resume in April. All zonal events are expected to end in March while...
Read more
Technology

Indian tech sector grows 2.3%, adds 1.38 lakh jobs in FY21

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Despite the impact of Covid-19, the Indian technology sector rallied round to grow at 2.3 per cent year...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Lily James plans to move to LA to avoid kissing controversy

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Lily James is reportedly planning to shift to Los Angeles, to escape the kissing controversy that happened with actor Dominic West.

Meghan Markle Pregnant; Meghan & Prince Harry expecting Archie’s sibling!

Jason Biggs jokes Hollywood has forgotten he isn’t Jewish

Josephine Jobert wants to be a Bond girl

Matthew Lewis

Matthew Lewis can fall into extreme bouts of laziness

Ashley Judd injured in Congo, gets shifted to facility in South...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021