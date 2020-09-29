Home Hollywood News

Amanda Seyfried gives birth to second child

By Glamsham Editorial
Los Angeles, Sep 29 (IANS) Actress Amanda Seyfried is the latest celebrity to deliver a child amidst the pandemic. She has given birth to her second child, a baby boy.

Seyfried and her husband Thomas Sadoski announced the news in a statement. They also shared the first photo of their son, reports pagesix.com. The couple is yet to reveal the name of their son.

“Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives,” the couple said in the statement.

Seyfried and Sadoski have been married since March 2017.

