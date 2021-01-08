Hollywood News

Amber Heard responds to Johnny Depp’s claim

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is making a desperate attempt to malign actress Amber Heard by claiming that she did not donate the $7 million she received as part of their divorce settlement, said her lawyer.

Recently, Depp’s legal team claimed Heard hasn’t donated the money from their divorce settlement to charities, as she promised she would in 2016. According to a new report by The Daily Mail, the actor’s lawyers shared that they intend to use the allegation for a new trial he is seeking against fellow tabloid The Sun, over being labelled a “wife beater”.

Now, in a statement, Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft confirmed that the actress is yet to fulfill the $7 million pledge she made to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and the American Civil Liberties Union, reports eonline.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Amber has already been responsible for seven figures in donations to charitable causes and intends to continue to contribute and eventually fulfill her pledge,” Bredehoft said.

“However, Amber has been delayed in that goal because Mr. Depp filed a lawsuit against her, and consequently, she has been forced to spend millions of dollars defending Mr. Depp’s false accusations against her,” Bredehoft explained.

Bredehoft continued, “Mr. Depp’s effort to plant stories in the media criticizing Amber for not yet fulfilling all the donations she pledged to charity is yet another desperate attempt to divert attention from the UK Court’s findings relating to allegations of Mr. Depp committing domestic abuse and violence.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After the judgement, Depp was asked to exit his role as Grindelwald in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise.  –ians/sug/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMika Singh launches water brand, sends water ration to protesting farmers
Next articleRijiju, Shelar bat for restoration of railway concession for sportspersons

Related Articles

News

James Marsden: Being virtuous not always the sexiest thing

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hollywood star James Marsden feels being virtuous might not always be the sexiest option and can get boring at times, but he likes to...
Read more
News

Fantastic Beasts 3: Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp as Grindelwald

Omkar Padte - 0
Mads Mikkelsen has been confirmed to replace Johnny Depp in the third installment of 'Fantastic Beasts.'
Read more
News

Johnny Depp wants $50mn trial deferred as it clashes with 'Fantastic Beasts 3' shoot

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Johnny Depp has put in a request to delay the $50 million defamation trial because it overlaps with his shooting schedule.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020