‘American Horror Story’ season 10 shoot comes to a halt amid Covid-19 scare

Hollywood writer-filmmaker Ryan Murphy says the “weather-dependent” theme of season 10 of popular “American Horror Story” will change amid the changing reality of the world due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview to The Wrap, Murphy said that he needs to revisit his idea, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“A lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment, it was a weather-dependent show,” he said.

He was hoping to start shooting for the project this year, but the plan was scrapped with productions shutting down due to the spread of COVID-19.

Now, Murphy doesn’t know which way to go with the series. “So now I don’t know. I don’t know what we’re going to do.”

“I don’t know what I’m gonna do next with that show,” he said, adding: “I don’t know if I’ll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one.”

Back in March, Murphy teased the next chapter of his hit horror show “American Horror Story” on Instagram. He posted a picture featuring two hands off a shore line with the caption: “Things are beginning to wash up on shore.”

FX has renewed “American Horror Story” through Season 13, and it gives Murphy an option to push the weather-themed idea to a future season.

At the moment, he is not sure when the conditions will be right to film. “You know, nobody so far has called me up and said, ‘OK, we have a plan to move forward for shooting’.”

“So until that day, everybody is kind of on pause. I honestly don’t know. But it’s a great season and I know all the actors are chomping at the bit to get into it, so that’s all I know,” added the “American Horror Story” creator.