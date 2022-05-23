scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

'American Idol Season 20' ends on high note, Noah Thompson takes home top honour

Noah Thompson has been crowned as the winner of 'American Idol Season 20' as he closed the episode

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

Noah Thompson has been crowned as the winner of ‘American Idol Season 20’ as he closed the episode out with a performance of his song, ‘One Day Tonight’ as his loved ones rushed the stage to celebrate the momentous occasion, reports ‘Deadline’.

Thompson and runner-up HunterGirl, who was a good sport and helped Thompson celebrate his big win, will appear together on Monday on ‘Good Morning, America’. As per ‘Deadline’ Thompson will follow that up with a performance on ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’.

- Advertisement -

The ABC series took the season out on a high note with a variety of performances from top talent in collaboration with contestants.

After a stellar performance from Flo Rida and friends, the finale was set into action with a round entirely devoted to heartland rocker Bruce Springsteen.

- Advertisement -

Performances of the finalists’ official singles followed soon after the homage.

The first elimination came midway through Sunday night, preceding several all-star duets, including an unforgettable rendition of ‘Smile’ courtesy of Michael Buble and Christian Guardino.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIIT Mandi, NSDC to boost Indian youth's potential in data science, big data
Next articleHina Khan releases the poster of her upcoming film ‘Country of Blind’
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Kiara Advani

Kajal Aggarwal

Rubina Dilaik

Nora Fatehi

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,055,660FansLike
52,178FollowersFollow
7,059FollowersFollow
59,993FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US