American Music Awards 2020: The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch lead the nominations

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch are leading the American Music Awards 2020 nominations list.

The Canadian musician, 30, and the 22-year-old rapper from California led nominations on Monday for this year’s American Music Awards with eight nods each.

Newcomer Ricch and The Weeknd reportedly scored eight nominations apiece, including the prestigious Artist of the Year award, for which they will compete against Justin Bieber, Post Malone, and Taylor Swift.

The Weeknd has also scored nods for Favourite Music Video, Favourite Male Artist (pop/rock), Favourite Album (pop/rock), Favourite Song (pop/rock), Favourite Album (soul/R&B), Favourite Male Artist (soul/R&B), and Favourite Song (soul/R&B), while Roddy Ricch is up for New Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Favourite Male Artist (rap/hip-hop), Favourite Song (pop/rock), Favourite Album (rap/hip-hop) and twice for Favourite Song (rap/hip-hop) including his ‘Rockstar’ collaboration with DaBaby.

First-time nominee Megan Thee Stallion has bagged five nominations at American Music Awards 2020, making her the most nominated female artist this year. She is up for New Artist of the Year and has received two nods for Collaboration of the Year for her work with Beyonce on the ‘Savage Remix’ and her raunchy single, WAP, with rapper Cardi B. She is also nominated for Favourite Song (rap/hip-hop) and Favourite Female Artist (rap/hip-hop).

Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, and first-time nominees DaBaby and Doja Cat round out the nominations for this year’s American Music Awards with four nods each.

Dua Lipa announced the ‘2020 American Music Awards’ (AMAs) nominees on ABC’s ‘Good Morning America,’ while the rest were revealed on the AMAs Twitter account.

.@dualipa announces nominees for @AMAs Collaboration of the Year:

-Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

-DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

-Dan + Shay w/ Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

-Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”

-Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage Remix” pic.twitter.com/pVCIlhHLbf — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 26, 2020

The fan-voted awards also announced Dua Lipa will be performing on the night making it her third straight performance on that stage, reports GHGossip.

That’s not all the good news for today… @DUALIPA is performing at the #AMAs for the third year in a row! It all starts November 22nd at 8/7c on ABC. ✨ pic.twitter.com/wCTfcMjuX0 — American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 26, 2020

The award ceremony will reportedly be held at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater and will air live on Sunday, November 22 on ABC.