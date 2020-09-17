America’s Got Talent: BTS wows fans with powerful ‘Dynamite’ performance

BTS surprised viewers as they performed their first all-English release Dynamite on Wednesday during America’s Got Talent show on Wednesday.

The South Korean boy band group performed their new hit single on Wednesday’s results show.

The latest episode is the second of America’s Got Talent‘s semi-finals results shows, which features five acts that will move to the finals for the Top 10 competition.

The new single which recently debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, is BTS’ first tune to be sung completely in English.

BTS members Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook shocked the fans with their electrifying performance as they performed on a variety of sets at Universal Studios Hollywood, where America’s Got Talent is filmed.

The K-pop group danced around a drive-in, gas station, and streets outside an amusement park as they wooed fans, who were watching live and streamed from a stack of TV screens on set.

BTS always manage to surpass themselves with their powerful performances. The group first performed ‘Dynamite’ at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 30.

Earlier this week, the group dropped a 10-minute cinematic trailer for an “interactive social game.” The game will be released globally on September 24th.

BTS’ Break the Silence: the Movie, their upcoming documentary film which describes the bands last year’s Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour, is also set to premiere on September 24th.