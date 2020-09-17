Home Hollywood News

America’s Got Talent: BTS wows fans with powerful ‘Dynamite’ performance

BTS surprised viewers as they performed their first all-English release Dynamite on Wednesday during America's Got Talent show on Wednesday.

By Omkar Padte
America's Got Talent: BTS wows fans with powerful'Dynamite' performance
America's Got Talent: BTS wows fans with powerful 'Dynamite' performance (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)

BTS surprised viewers as they performed their first all-English release Dynamite on Wednesday during America’s Got Talent show on Wednesday.

The South Korean boy band group performed their new hit single on Wednesday’s results show.

The latest episode is the second of America’s Got Talent‘s semi-finals results shows, which features five acts that will move to the finals for the Top 10 competition.

Advtg.

The new single which recently debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, is BTS’ first tune to be sung completely in English.

BTS members Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook shocked the fans with their electrifying performance as they performed on a variety of sets at Universal Studios Hollywood, where America’s Got Talent is filmed.

The K-pop group danced around a drive-in, gas station, and streets outside an amusement park as they wooed fans, who were watching live and streamed from a stack of TV screens on set.

Advtg.

BTS always manage to surpass themselves with their powerful performances. The group first performed ‘Dynamite’ at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 30.

Earlier this week, the group dropped a 10-minute cinematic trailer for an “interactive social game.” The game will be released globally on September 24th.

BTS’ Break the Silence: the Movie, their upcoming documentary film which describes the bands last year’s Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour, is also set to premiere on September 24th.

Advtg.
Previous articleHappy Birthday: Sanaya Irani looks glamorous in all white outfits
Next articleNaagin 5: Sharad Malhotra aka Cheel and Surbhi Chandna aka Naagin pool romance is a must watch, VAni fans can’t wait for the episode

Related Articles

Lyrics

MAX – Blueberry Eyes Song Lyrics (feat. SUGA of BTS)

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Check out the song lyrics of Blueberry Eyes by MAX ft. SUGA of BTS
Read more
News

Tiger Shroff, Urvashi Rautela and others celebs groove to BTS’ DYNAMITE song

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Lauren Gottlieb, Urvashi Rautela, Tiger Shroff, Kings United India, Aashna Shroff have all uploaded “Dynamite” videos of their own, which continue to garner millions of views spreading the “Dynamite” fever.
Read more
News

Tiger Shroff shows off his Dynamite moves to BTS beats

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood star Tiger Shroff shows off some dynamite moves on the dance floor in his new Instagram video, and fans and friends...
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Ranveer Singh in Blue star stripes round neck

Ranveer Singh urges to make ‘Indian Sign Language’ official

Glamsham Editorial - 0
India's deaf community has lauded the efforts of actor Ranveer Singh to make Indian Sign Language an official language.
Yo Yo Honey Singh: I am not a 'rap artiste'

Yo Yo Honey Singh: I am not a ‘rap artiste’

Sharbari Dutta

Fashion designer Sharbari Dutta found dead

America's Got Talent: BTS wows fans with powerful 'Dynamite' performance 1

Grammy winner Ricky Kej, National Award winner Arun Shankar Mohan team...

America's Got Talent: BTS wows fans with powerful 'Dynamite' performance 1

Arjun Bijlani returns in a music video with ‘repeat value’

Late Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant case: Forensic re-examination hints at discrepancies

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks