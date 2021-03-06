ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Amy Poehler: Mothers are really funny, complex, interesting characters

Actress Amy Poehler, who has directed as well as acted in the new OTT release Moxie, says she ensured the role of a mother was well defined

Amy Poehler
Los Angeles, March 6: Actress Amy Poehler, who has directed as well as acted in the new OTT release Moxie, says she ensured the role of a mother was well defined in the film.

The film is about a 16-year-old from a small town who is inspired by her mother’s past experiences in the underground punk movement Riot Grrrl and starts a feminist revolution in her high school.

“I can’t speak for all parents or all kids. I do think that what was fun about playing this character is that I think mothers in general in films get a little flattened out. The mother’s I know are really funny, complex, interesting characters with really rich, full lives,” Poehler told Smallzy’s Celebrity Small Talk, according to a report in femalefirst.co.uk.

Poehler, who plays the role of Lisa Carter in the film, says, “So, that was really fun, to dig a little bit deeper on a character like Lisa and try to represent her as a women with needs and wants and expectations for herself and her daughter.”

Moxie stars Hadley Robinson, Lauren Tsai, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Nico Hiraga, Sydney Park, Josephine Langford, Clark Gregg, Ike Barinholtz, Poehler, and Marcia Gay Harden. The film is adapted from the 2015 novel of the same name by Jennifer Mathieu.

