Ana de Armas takes a break from social media amid Ben Affleck split

Ana de Armas has bid farewell to social media.

The ‘Knives Out’ starlet has reportedly deleted her Twitter account which was seemingly noticed by her fans, who noticed that her username was no longer operational, per Female First.

While her Instagram account remains active, it’s still unclear why she chose to deactivate the account.

The news comes just weeks after PEOPLE confirmed that Ana de Armas had ended her romance with boyfriend Ben Affleck.

“Ben is no longer dating Ana,” a source told the publication. “Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn’t want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles.”

Another source revealed that the split is “something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable”.

“They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he’s a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives,” the source continued.

“Ben and Ana’s friendship has not ended. They still talk regularly” he added.

Neither of the duo have publicly confirmed the breakup as of yet.

According to E! Online, Ben Affleck was first romantically linked with Ana de Armas in March 2020 after the pair first met on the sets of the upcoming thriller film ‘Deep Water.’ They were also spotted spending quality time together in Havana, Cuba where Ana was born.

Meanwhile, the ‘Batman V Superman’ actor is currently spending time with his kids – Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and 8-year-old son Samuel – whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Ana de Armas will be next seen in the upcoming films ‘Deep Water,’ ‘No Time to Die’ and in ‘Blonde,’ where she is set to play Marilyn Monroe, reports People.