ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Why did Andie MacDowell stop colouring her hair?

Actress Andie MacDowell has revealed why she stopped colouring her during the Covid pandemic

By Glamsham Bureau
Andie MacDowell
Andie MacDowell
ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Andie MacDowell has revealed why she stopped colouring her during the Covid pandemic. She says in five years she may colour her hair again but she is embracing her natural self for now.

MacDowell’s confession came on “The Drew Barrymore Show”, when host Barrymore spoke to her about people taking a casual approach to life since the pandemic.

“Well, you know there is a couple of ways of looking at it. For instance, I stopped colouring my hair but I don’t know what’s going to happen in five years I may colour my hair again but I’m enjoying it right now,” MacDowell told Barrymore.

ADVERTISEMENT

She added: “What happened was I wasn’t colouring my hair and it was half-coloured back here, and you could see my roots.”

Macdowell said that she went for it and is enjoying it.

“I’m salt and pepper, it’s silver. I always correct people. It’s not grey, it’s silver. It’s not that I’m letting myself go, I don’t think of it that way. When I first did it, I went to the grocery store because we have no place to go and I thought I looked good. So, I went to the grocery store and I saw a man there, a silver fox guy,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I immediately just put my shoulders back and was like, ‘And so am I.’ You know? We both just shot a look to each other. It’s like, I’m a silver fox. That’s where I am right now. I think people are going to come back like the roaring twenties,” Macdowell replied on the show that airs in India on Zee Cafe.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleCarey Mulligan has played a lot of ‘mom roles’
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Super middleweight pro bout: Vijender's winning streak ends (Lead)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Navneet SinghPanaji, March 20 (IANS) The makeshift boxing arena on the rooftop deck of the Majestic Pride Casino turned out to be...
Read more
Sports

Super middleweight pro bout: Vijender's winning streak ends

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Navneet SinghPanaji, March 19 (IANS) The makeshift boxing arena on the rooftop deck of the Majestic Pride Casino turned out to be unlucky...
Read more
Technology

'Vax alone is unlikely to contain Covid infections in UK'

Glamsham Bureau - 0
London, March 19 (IANS) Vaccinating all adults in the UK is unlikely to achieve herd immunity and fully contain the virus, a new...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Why did Andie MacDowell stop colouring her hair?

Carey Mulligan has played a lot of ‘mom roles’

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Carey Mulligan has played a lot of ‘mom roles', and she says she was apprehensive about playing someone without kids in "Promising Young Woman".

Super middleweight pro bout: Vijender's winning streak ends (Lead)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Navneet SinghPanaji, March 20 (IANS) The makeshift boxing arena on the rooftop deck of the Majestic Pride Casino turned out to be...

It's India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends in final

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Raipur, March 20 (IANS) Sri Lanka Legends will meet India Legends in the summit clash of the Road Safety World Series T20 at the...

All England Open badminton: Sindhu enters semi-finals

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Birmingham, March 20 (IANS) Reigning world badminton champion P.V. Sindhu rallied to enter the women's singles semi-finals of All England Open Championships here...

Harmanpreet ruled out of 1st T20I vs SA (Preview, Lead)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Lucknow, March 19 (IANS) India women, who are looking to avenge their ODI series loss to South Africa women in the three-match T20...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates