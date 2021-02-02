Angelina Jolie offers details on her life with kids since Brad Pitt split

ADVERTISEMENT

Angelina Jolie is getting candid about her relationship with her kids.

The Oscar-winning actress who is set to appear on British Vogue’s cover in March opened up on the difficulties her family has gone through since her separation from Brad Pitt.

During a recent interview with the magazine, the ‘Maleficent’ star who has been quarantining with her six children – Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox – reflected upon the family’s recent hardships they endured during the pandemic.

When asked if she was at a happy stage in her life, Angelina Jolie said as per People, “I don’t know. The past few years have been pretty hard.”

“I’ve been focusing on healing our family,” she continued. “It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body.”

Though she did not confirm if she is currently happy with her life, the 45-year-old actress expressed excitement for her 50s, saying “I feel that I’m gonna hit my stride in my fifties.”

“Though we were on the trampoline the other day, and the children said, ‘No, Mom, don’t do that. You’ll hurt yourself,'” Angelina Jolie added. “And I thought, ‘God, isn’t that funny?’ There was a day I was an action star, and now the kids are telling me to get off the trampoline because I’ll hurt myself.”

Talking about the difficulties she faced being a mother, she said “I feel like I’m lacking in all the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom,” per E! Online.

“Even though I wanted to have many children and be a mom, I always imagined it kind of like Jane Goodall, traveling in the middle of the jungle somewhere,” she explained. “I didn’t imagine it in that true, traditional sense.”

Though she admits she’s somehow “managing through it,” the Hollywood diva described her children as “quite resilient” who have been helped her so far.

“They’re helping me, but I’m not good at it at all,” she noted.

According to People, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt tied the knot in 2014 before calling it quits in 2016. The pair were legally declared single by a judge in 2019. Their divorce finalization is currently underway.