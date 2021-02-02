ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Angelina Jolie is focussed on healing her family

By Glamsham Editorial
Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie says she is currently focussed on healing herself and her family, since the last few years have been tough on all of them.

Angelina parted ways with ex-husband Brad Pitt in 2016 but never spoke openly about what led to the fallout. The two have six children together — Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

During an interaction with British Vogue, when asked if she feels that she is in a happy stage of life, Angelina replied: “I don’t know,” adding: “I’ve been focusing on healing our family. It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body.”

The actress reveals how her children have beautifully grown up and taken care of her instead of her being the charge.

“Though we were on the trampoline the other day, and the children said, ‘No, Mom, don’t do that. You’ll hurt yourself. And I thought, ‘God, isn’t that funny?’ There was a day I was an action star, and now the kids are telling me to get off the trampoline because I’ll hurt myself!” said Angelina.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt got married in 2014 and divorced in 2019.  –ians/ym/vnc

