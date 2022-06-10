scorecardresearch
Angelina Jolie to direct 'Without Blood' starring Salma Hayek, Demian Bichir

Angelina Jolie is set to wear multiple hats for her upcoming film 'Without Blood'

By Glamsham Bureau
Angelina Jolie is set to wear multiple hats for her upcoming film ‘Without Blood’ as she will write, direct and produce the feature which stars Salma Hayek Pinault and Demian Bichir, reports ‘Variety’.

Jolie is making the film with super-indie Fremantle, with which she struck a three-year international filmmaking agreement in March. ‘Variety’ further states that the principal photography of the film already has begun in the Puglia (Apulia) and Basilicata regions of southern Italy, as well as in Rome.

The film, Angelina’s fifth directorial, is based on the international-bestselling novel of the same name by Italian writer Alessandro Baricco, and set in the aftermath of an unidentified conflict. It’s billed as exploring “universal truths about war, trauma, memory and healing.” Hayek Pinault and Bichir will star alongside an international cast and production team.

Talking about her film Angelina Jolie said in a statement accessed by ‘Variety’, “I’m honoured to be here in Italy to bring this very special material to film, and to have been entrusted by Alessandro Baricco with the adaptation of his book – with its unique poetry and emotion and way of looking at war, and the questions it poses about what we search for after trauma or loss or injustice.”

The film is produced by Fremantle; Jolie’s production banner Jolie Productions; Fremantle-backed The Apartment Pictures, founded by Lorenzo Mieli; and De Maio Entertainment, founded by Lorenzo De Maio. The pic will be distributed worldwide by Fremantle.

