‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ is a touching & hilarious look at the budding friendship between a boy and his faulty robot, all set to release across Indian theatres on 29th October.

‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ features the voices of famed comic actor Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Oscar winner Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner and Thomas Barbusca.

The film ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ is directed by Pixar veteran Jean-Philippe Vine and Sarah Smith with Octavio Rodriguez co-directing. Liam Payne (of One Direction fame) will also have his new single “Sunshine” as part of the film!

‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ essays the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device, which is supposed to be his “Best Friend out of the Box.” Ron’s hilarious malfunctions in today’s social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship.