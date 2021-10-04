HomeInternationalNews

Animated film ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ to release on Oct 29 in India

'Ron’s Gone Wrong' is a touching & hilarious look at the budding friendship between a boy and his faulty robot, all set to release on 29th October.

By Glamsham Editorial
Animated film 'Ron's Gone Wrong' to release on Oct 29 in India
'Ron’s Gone Wrong' Poster
- Advertisement -

‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ is a touching & hilarious look at the budding friendship between a boy and his faulty robot, all set to release across Indian theatres on 29th October.

‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ features the voices of famed comic actor Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Oscar winner Olivia Colman, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, Marcus Scribner and Thomas Barbusca.

- Advertisement -

The film ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ is directed by Pixar veteran Jean-Philippe Vine and Sarah Smith with Octavio Rodriguez co-directing. Liam Payne (of One Direction fame) will also have his new single “Sunshine” as part of the film!

‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ essays the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device, which is supposed to be his “Best Friend out of the Box.” Ron’s hilarious malfunctions in today’s social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIt's raining moolah for 'No Time to Die', 'Venom' sets U.S. box-office record
Next articleShiny Doshi on how she relates to her 'Pandya Store' character
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,064,894FansLike
44,353FollowersFollow
6,280FollowersFollow
57,528FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv