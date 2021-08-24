Why Anna Faris didn’t want big wedding

- Advertisement -

Actress Anna Faris shared that she tied the knot with the cinematographer Michael Barrett in secret in July, and explained that she chose to elope rather than have a huge wedding ceremony because of her “age”.

Faris has been married twice before to actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008, and to actor Chris Pratt from 2009 until 2018.

- Advertisement -

“It’s been awesome, we’re really happy,” Faris told Page Six while at LAX.

Talking about why she and Barrett eloped, she added: “I think with a little bit of age, you don’t necessarily need the whole thing. (It was) just us.”

- Advertisement -

The actress earlier spoke about marrying Barrett on her podcast in July, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “I’m looking around …. my fiance’s right … he’s now my husband. Yes, we eloped. It was awesome, yeah, it was great. It was at a local courthouse up in Washington State, it was great.”

- Advertisement -

Faris added that she and Barrett had an “immediate kind of intimacy”.

She said: “We had an immediate kind of intimacy. We’re both probably introverts in a very similar way. And he has two children and that has been awesome. I’ve really learned a lot about myself through his kids. It’s been really rewarding.”