Anna Farris opens up on failed marriages to Ben Indra, Chris Pratt

Los Angeles, March 23 (IANS) Actress Anna Farris has opened up about her two failed marriages to actors Ben Indra (2004 to 2008) and Chris Pratt (2009 to 2018).

Appearing alongside actress Gwyneth Paltrow on her podcast, “Anna Farris Is Unqualified”, the 44-year-old partly blamed herself for not being able to work out the differences.

“My two other marriages were with actors and I don’t think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness,” Faris told Paltrow, as reported by People magazine.

“Or at least I didn’t, being a proud person, and not wanting to reveal vulnerability. Any hint of competitiveness and comparison, I didn’t handle that very well, I don’t think. And I hope I’ve grown from that,” she added.

Pratt and Faris had announced separation in 2017, and finalised their divorce a year later. They have an eight-year-old son, Jack.

