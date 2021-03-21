ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Anna Kendrick’s epic reply to Trixie Mattel over ‘Twilight’ role

Anna Kendrick, gave a witty response to drag queen Trixie Mattel when asked about her character in the supernatural fiction franchise

By Glamsham Bureau
Anna Kendrick’s epic reply to Trixie Mattel
Anna Kendrick’s epic reply to Trixie Mattel
ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Anna Kendrick, who played the role of Jessica Stanley in popular “Twilight” films, gave a witty response to drag queen Trixie Mattel when asked about her character in the supernatural fiction franchise.

Jessica is a friend of the film’s female lead Bella, played by Kristen Stewart, who eventually becomes a vampire.

Trixie Mattel tweeted to Anna on Saturday: “Why does Bella want to die, is being friends with Anna Kendrick that bad?”

ADVERTISEMENT

To this, Anna Kendrick replied: “Well I would ask a friend, but they’re all f*****g dead, Trixie.”

Hundreds on their followers were amused, and they commented with remarks and theories.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleJaaved Jaaferi: 'Boogie Woogie' was original concept, didn't copy foreign show
Next articleCharlie Lawson to young TV stars: ‘Stop being obsessed by fame’
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Theatres have reopened but film trade looks for ‘a pan-India film’ to bring in audience

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Ever since cinemas reopened in parts of India as part of the unlock process, a few new releases -- including Hollywood films -- have...
Read more
News

Anna Kendrick joins STOWAWAY

Glamsham Bureau - 0

Actress Anna Kendrick has been roped in to star in sci-fi thriller...

Read more
News

Anna Kendrick joins STOWAWAY

Glamsham Bureau - 0

Actress Anna Kendrick has been roped in to star in sci-fi thriller...

Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Amazon Prime gets involved in filmmaking; sets the trend

Zoya Hussain: Social media is no indicator of talent

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Zoya Hussain feels makers only want to sign actors with a huge social media presence today.

Anne-Marie is trying to shed lockdown weight

Fashion & Lifestyle Glamsham Bureau - 0
Singer Anne-Marie has hired a personal trainer to help her shed the weight she put on during lockdown.

I-League: TRAU look to script historic title win

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kolkata, March 20 (IANS) Not many would have predicted Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC to be challenging for the I-League title this...

Punjab minister hails Kamalpreet for making Olympic cut

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Chandigarh, March 20 (IANS) Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi on Saturday congratulated discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur on qualifying for the Tokyo...

Churchill confident of clinching I-League title on Sunday

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kolkata, March 20 (IANS) Churchill Brothers' slump in form could not have come at a worse time in the I-League season. While the...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates