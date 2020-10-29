Advtg.
Hollywood News

Anne Hathaway reveals up about having third child

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Actress Anne Hathaway is happy with two healthy kids, and says she is not sure about expanding her family right now, especially when the world is a scary place.

Hathaway, who had welcomed her son Jack almost 11 months ago, opened up about her family during “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, reports people.com.

Her older son is Jonathan, and Kimmel pointed out the alliteration.

Advtg.

“Are you angling for me to go for a third and name him Jimmy?” Hathaway joked after the host told her he and his siblings also all have ‘J’ names.

On a serious note, she added: “I don’t know,” on the subject of having another child.

“The world is really scary. Some minutes, I’m like, ‘Yes, absolutely’, and some minutes the world scares me too much and I think I’ve got two healthy ones and that feels really great. So I don’t really know yet,” she added.  –ians/nn/vnc/rt

Advtg.
Previous articleMI's Yadav learns to take game deep in Abu Dhabi
Next articleAdele is reportedly dating rapper Skepta

Related Articles

News

The Witches: Anne Hathaway’s creepy transformation will blow your mind

Omkar Padte - 0
Anne Hathaway just gave fans a glimpse of her creepy transformation and it's scary.
Read more
Dialogues

HBO Max ‘The Witches’ trailer: Anne Hathaway and Chris Rock’s powerful dialogues

Omkar Padte - 0
Anne Hathaway takes on the role of the Grand High Witch in the first trailer for HBO Max's 'The Witches'.
Read more
Latest News

Hugh Jackman on embracing his insecurities

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Hugh Jackman says he has got more brave in being honest about his fears and insecurities with age.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks