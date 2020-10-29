Anne Hathaway reveals up about having third child

Advtg.

Actress Anne Hathaway is happy with two healthy kids, and says she is not sure about expanding her family right now, especially when the world is a scary place.

Hathaway, who had welcomed her son Jack almost 11 months ago, opened up about her family during “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, reports people.com.

Her older son is Jonathan, and Kimmel pointed out the alliteration.

“Are you angling for me to go for a third and name him Jimmy?” Hathaway joked after the host told her he and his siblings also all have ‘J’ names.

On a serious note, she added: “I don’t know,” on the subject of having another child.

“The world is really scary. Some minutes, I’m like, ‘Yes, absolutely’, and some minutes the world scares me too much and I think I’ve got two healthy ones and that feels really great. So I don’t really know yet,” she added. –ians/nn/vnc/rt