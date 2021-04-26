Anthony Hopkins: Acting, to me, is a paid hobby

Adv.

Actor Anthony Hopkins said being a part of showbiz is like having a paid hobby.

“I’m not a method actor. I can’t sit in the corner thinking I’m a plant or anything like that. I get a cup of tea or a cup of coffee and say, ‘Good morning’. Some people want to make a big deal of it. I can’t. I’ve got a life of my own and acting to me is a hobby, a paid hobby, but I enjoy it,” Hopkins said in an interview with The Sun, according to contactmusic.com.

He added that he has always tried to tell young actors about how distorted fame and stardom are.

Adv.

“You know, I meet young people, and they want to act and they want to be famous, and I tell them, when you get to the top of the tree, there’s nothing up there. Most of this is nonsense, most of this is a lie. Accept life as it is. Just be grateful to be alive,” he said earlier.