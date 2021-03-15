ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Anthony Mackie on why Falcon didn't take Captain America's shield

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Hollywood star Anthony Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson and his superhero alter ego the Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has revealed why his character hasnt taken up Captain Americas shield, despite being offered by Steve Rodgers, or Captain America himself, at the end of the film “Avengers: Endgame”.

“Sam doesn’t want the Cap to go,” he said during a virtual press conference, for his upcoming show, “The Falcon And The Winter Soldier”.

“Sam’s whole journey (in the MCU) has been with Captain America. So, for him it’s just that pain that he is not there. I mean Sam is like all of you guys. He wants him (Steve Rodgers or Captain America) there. He was Sam’s Captain America as well. So, I am not sure if Sam feels it’s the right time to pick it yet,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The six-episode show will centre around Mackie’s Sam Wilson or the Falcon and Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier.

During the conference Stan spoke about how challenging it was for him as an actor to return to a character, who was already established.

“I kind of freaked out, in the sense he was already established. So, to go again, and see what he is like now. There is his sense of humour, and how he is battling PTSD. All of it was really exciting for an actor,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Seb (Sebastian) and I are two completely opposing personalities. So, there’s no jibber jabber. We allow our best versions to develop, and we are there to correct, in order to reach that best potential. You look for that second person, and it was such a great experience working with him,” said Mackie.

“The Falcon And Winter Soldier” will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, March 19 onwards.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

smg/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleCouldn't handle slow-paced pitch: Morgan
Next articleEddie Murphy got lucky with kids
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Jackie Shroff’s unique character in ‘OK Computer’

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Jackie Shroff: I felt I should be wearing an outfit made of fallen leaves and flowers
Read more
News

Anand Gandhi: What if ‘AI’ commits a crime?

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Radhika Apte, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Varma and Rasika Dugal to co-star in Anand Gandhi's sci-fi comedy web series titled 'OK Computer'
Read more
News

Web series ‘Kamathipura’ postponed for ‘necessary changes’

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kamathipura has been postponed to make certain changes, following the new guidelines of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry for OTT platforms
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Teenaged Pedri included in Spain squad

Sub junior hockey: Haryana, UP, Odisha, Jharkhand in semis

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Simdega (Jharkhand), March 15 (IANS) Continuing the string of one-sided matches at the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Women's National Championship, defending champions Haryana...

Olympic torch relay to kick off on schedule

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Tokyo, March 15 (IANS) The Tokyo Olympics torch relay will kick off as scheduled in northeastern Japan's Fukushima prefecture on March 25, organisers...

USA u-19 national cricket from April 4 in Texas

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Altos (California), March 15 (IANS) USA Cricket on Monday confirmed the schedule, groups, format, and match officials for the first ever USA Cricket...

Indian tent pegging team named for World Cup qualifiers

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Greater Noida, March 15 (IANS) The Indian tent pegging team was the World Cup Qualifier has been announced. At the conclusion of the...

Radhika Apte on 'OK Computer': Excited about my first sci-fi project

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Actress Radhika Apte is all set for her upcoming series "OK Computer". She says she is excited, because this...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates