Anya Taylor-Joy has been tapped in to feature in the forthcoming ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ prequel ‘Furiosa.’

According to reports, the project was first announced last year and was later confirmed in May by ‘Mad Max’ director George Miller.

The 24-year-old actress, best known for starring in M Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller ‘The Split’ and its follow-up ‘Glass’ will be portraying a younger version of Furiosa, played by Charlize Theron in 2015’s ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’.

According to Deadline, the film will reveal the powerful Furiosa’s backstory, long before she teamed up with Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) in Fury Road.

Miller originally wanted to cast Charlize Theron again in the prequel by using de-aging effects to bring back the 44-year-old actress to her 20s, but later decided against it, instead opting to cast Anya Taylor-Joy instead, who is 24.

Apart from Taylor-Joy, ‘Furiosa’ also features ‘Extraction’ star Chris Hemsworth and ‘Aquaman’ actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, though details of their roles have not been revealed.

Miller will once again direct, co-write and produce the film along wih his longtime Oscar-nominated partner Doug Mitchell.

‘Furiosa’ will be produced by Miller’s own Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner along with Fury Road collaborator Warner Bros. Pictures.