Ariana Grande marries beau Dalton Gomez

American pop star Ariana Grande got married to real estate agent Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony that took place at the couples home in Montecito, California.

“They got married,” confirmed a representative of the singer to People, adding: “It was tiny and intimate, less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

About the choice of venue, the source further told People: “Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there. It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari’s beautiful and historic house.”

Grande, 27, had announced her engagement to Gomez, 25, in December with a picture of her ring, and a caption saying: “Forever n then some.”

They have been dating since January last year and were together through Covid lockdown at her Los Angeles home. The couple have regularly been posting pictures on Instagram over the past year.