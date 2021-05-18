Adv.
Adv.
InternationalNews

Ariana Grande marries beau Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande got married to real estate agent beau Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony

By Glamsham Bureau
Ariana Grande marries beau Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande marries beau Dalton Gomez | pic courtesy: instagram
Adv.

American pop star Ariana Grande got married to real estate agent Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony that took place at the couples home in Montecito, California.

“They got married,” confirmed a representative of the singer to People, adding: “It was tiny and intimate, less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

About the choice of venue, the source further told People: “Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there. It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari’s beautiful and historic house.”

Adv.

Grande, 27, had announced her engagement to Gomez, 25, in December with a picture of her ring, and a caption saying: “Forever n then some.”

They have been dating since January last year and were together through Covid lockdown at her Los Angeles home. The couple have regularly been posting pictures on Instagram over the past year.

Adv.
Source@arianagrande
Previous articleJames Corden on voice acting: Can turn up in pyjamas!
Next articleHow Gautam Gulati bagged the role in Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates