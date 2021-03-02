Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Patrick on taking advice from superstar dad

ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, March 2: Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger said he takes acting advice from his father, Hollywood action superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Talking about whether his father likes to show him how it’s done, Patrick said, “No, he doesn’t. You know, if I have questions or if I had advice or want to hear what he has to say, I ask but otherwise no. I wouldn’t say so.”

The young actor grew up in the spotlight and started his career from the age of 10 when he had a small role in The Benchwarmers, but he always knew his father was a big star.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think from some age I understood the magnitude of his celebrity, his name and power. Then when he ran for governor and everything. So, yeah I knew.The governor today would be pretty tough. He’s very straight-forward. He is what you see. He doesn’t beat around the bush. He is who he is and he’s not afraid to speak his mind,” said Patrick.

He recently featured in the 2020 crime drama “Echo Boomers” but has not starred in a film in almost a year due to the Covid pandemic.

Speaking on ‘Smallzy’s Celebrity Small Talk’ podcast, Patrick said, “In about one month from now, it’ll be a year since I’ve been on a film set. You guys have your s*** together. Our government doesn’t. I think movie sets are actually closed down right now. It’s not great here in LA, I wouldn’t suggest coming out here. My COVID experience has been … I always prioritise my health and my family’s health at the top.”